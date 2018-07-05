Home / News / At least it wasn’t snow
Barricades are up on 190th Street southeast of North Washington Friday morning after torrential roads flooded the gravel road.

At least it wasn’t snow

Mon, 05/07/2018 - 2:33pm Bob Fenske
Storms cause flooding; roads closed, damaged in Chickasaw County
Bob Fenske

As John Murray wrapped up the interview Friday, his closing words were simple.
“You turn the spigot off, OK?”
The Chickasaw County assistant engineer could have been speaking for a variety of people — from employees of the county’s Secondary Road Department to area farmers to high school student-athletes, especially golfers.
In short, it’s been a wild spring when it comes to the weather.
At least the latest “event” didn’t have anything to do with snow, right?
But parts of Chickasaw County recorded almost 5 inches of rain Thursday night into early Friday morning, and that meant a busy day for road crews as the county had to close about 25 roads because of flooding.
“There’s definitely some damage out there,” Murray said, “and we had guys called out at 2 a.m. because we had to get barricades up. The guys have done a great job, but it’s going to take a little time to see just how much damage we have.”
Most of the roads were reopened by Monday, but several remain closed.

