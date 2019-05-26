Legion members put finishing touches on Memorial Day plans

New Hampton American Legion Post 38 members were hoping forecasters are going to be wrong when it comes to Monday’s weather as they put the finishing touches on their Memorial Day plans.

As of now, the Fae Stine Post will hold a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Chickasaw County Veterans Memorial and then host a holiday cookout with burgers, brats, hot dogs, chips and a drink at Mikkelson Park.

On Sunday, the post’s commander, Brian Quirk, and fellow post member Don Dixon hung a 20-by-30-foot American flag that belongs to Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home on the bandshell at Mikkelson Park.

The cookout is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and run through about 1 p.m.

State Bank has donated the food and will match up to $500 of the freewill donation for the Legion.

If inclement weather does occur, the program and the cookout will be moved to the Chickasaw Event Center, and an announcement will be made around 8 a.m. on Monday.

