Legion moves Memorial Day events indoors

New Hampton American Legion Post 38 members went to “Plan B” Monday morning and moved it’s Memorial Day activities indoors.

The Fae Stine Post will hold a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. and a cookout will follow at the Chickasaw Event Center.

On Sunday, the post’s commander, Brian Quirk, and fellow post member Don Dixon hung a 20-by-30-foot American flag that belongs to Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home on the bandshell at Mikkelson Park, where the cookout was originally supposed to be held, but rain in Monday’s forecast forced the move inside.

The cookout will still begin at 11 a.m. and run through about 1 p.m.

State Bank has donated the food and will match up to $500 of the freewill donation for the Legion.

