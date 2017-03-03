Home / News / Legion riders meet in Nashua

Legion riders meet in Nashua

Fri, 03/03/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Jennifer Lantz

Veterans from North Iowa American Legion Riders came Saturday morning for a Meet and Greet at the Tangled Root Café who is one of the many supporting businesses they have in the area.Owner Chris Robinson has been a supporting business for over two years and enjoys when the riders come in for breakfast and the riders enjoy their meals every time.They meet at the café at least four times a year as a thank you for supporting them while they support the café.The next time they are in town the riders are hoping it will be in the new location which is coming soon.The North Iowa American Legion Riders are a group based out of Osage who do more than ride their motorcycles around the state.For the complete story see the 3/2/2017 Nashua Reporter.

