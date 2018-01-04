Home / News / A lesson in 'adulting'
A lesson in 'adulting'

Sun, 04/01/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
High School seniors get a taste of the real world during Iowa BIG North event
Bob Fenske

New Hampton High School seniors learned a lot on Wednesday.
They found out that credit scores are indeed important. They discovered how quickly they can go into debt. They got a lesson in interest, and how fast it piles up for things like college, car and home loans.
“And we learned that kids are really expensive,” Luis Aispuro said. “It’s kind of crazy how much they cost.”
Welcome to “Adulting 101,” a program set up by Iowa BIG North Students that gave seniors a look at what their financial lives might look like in 10 years.
— Read more of this story in the March 30 New Hampton Tribune.

