A lesson in 'adulting'

New Hampton High School seniors learned a lot on Wednesday.

They found out that credit scores are indeed important. They discovered how quickly they can go into debt. They got a lesson in interest, and how fast it piles up for things like college, car and home loans.

“And we learned that kids are really expensive,” Luis Aispuro said. “It’s kind of crazy how much they cost.”

Welcome to “Adulting 101,” a program set up by Iowa BIG North Students that gave seniors a look at what their financial lives might look like in 10 years.

