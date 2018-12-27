A lesson in conservation

There’s a saying, whatever you are, be a good one.

If Jay Norwood “Ding” Darling was at times goofier than adult life allowed, like his cartoon characters, it was only to bring the “adults” back down to earth. Darling’s one-two punch of realism and idealism, the ability to identify a problem and spur people to collaborate toward a better world, rocketed him through the ranks of influence in American society.

And Darling’s portrayal, which actor Tom Milligan delivered Dec. 15 at Twin Ponds Nature Center in Ionia, did justice to the former reporter’s rapid-fire wit and conservation legacy.

Darling, a native of Norwood, Mich., settled in Sioux City at age 10 (about 1886) along with his father, a Civil War veteran and congregational minister.

“I spent many summers back in Albion, Mich., helping my uncle John work his beautiful farm,” said Milligan as Darling. “The work was … demanding, but as a young boy it was rewarding in so many ways. I began to see all of these images I carried in my mind worked together, all the elements around us creating a world of boundless opportunity with mankind reaping the benefits.

“I returned after a 12-year absence to see my uncle John’s funeral, and everything had changed, but not for the good,” Milligan continued.

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 25 New Hampton Tribune.