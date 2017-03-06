Home / News / Let summer begin!

Let summer begin!

Sat, 06/03/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Last day of school brings a variety of emotions
By: 
Bob Fenske

In the cafeteria, middle school students danced, played the guitar and drew.
In Angie Rowan’s first-grade classroom, students threw “beach balls” around and took one last turn with the interactive Osmo program.
Out on the curb, bus driver Jacob Hackman couldn’t help but laugh.
“They’re ready, but trust me, this is always the craziest day of the year for bus drivers,” he said.
Summer was almost here, and smiles abounded throughout the halls of the downtown elementary and middle school campus Wednesday morning.
But tucked into her preschool room, Barb Havlik went to work “closing up her classroom” for one final time.
You see, the last day of school is, in its own way, emotional.

For the complete story see the 6/2/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

