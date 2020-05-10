Let voting commence

Here’s one advantage to voting early: You’d have a great excuse not to watch any more of the presidential debates.

OK, that was probably a low blow to the debates, but for those of us who watched or saw the “lowlights” of last week’s first debate, we do have a point.

In all seriousness, the first ballots in the 2020 general election were cast on Monday, the first day voters could go to the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office in New Hampton and vote. It was also the day that the Auditor’s Office sent out more than 2,500 absentee ballots to voters who have already requested a ballot be sent to their homes.

“There are a lot of ways people can vote,” said County Auditor Joan Knoll, who serves as the county’s commissioner of elections. “We are still pushing mail-in voting because we think it’s the safest, but yes, people can come to the courthouse and vote, they can go on Election Day and we have a dropbox at the Sheriff’s Office.”

