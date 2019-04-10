Leuenberger crowned Turkey Valley homecoming king

Half of Turkey Valley's homecoming royalty has been set as Kannon Leuenberger was crowned king in between the varsity and junior varsity volleyball matches Thursdasy night.

Leuenberger was joined by fellow king candidates Parker Poor and Sam Kout as Turkey Valley continued its homecoming celebration.

Turkey Valley's homecoming queen will be crowned Friday night at halftime of the unbeaten Trojans' football game against Lansing Kee. The queen candidates are Addyson Einwalter, Avery Reicks and Liza Herold.

— For more on Turkey Valley's homecoming, refer back to nhtrib.com and see the Oct. 8 Tribune