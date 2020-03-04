Level of business is nice surprise for Pub manager

Phil Zwanziger had no idea what to expect a couple of weeks ago when he decided the Pub at the Pinicon would remain open for carry out.

“I thought we should at least give it a try, and honestly, it’s surprised me,” he said. “I mean we’ve been busy, a lot busier than I thought we would. I think it’s not quite like going out to eat, but it is some kind of you know, normalcy. And we’re not living in normal times right now.”

Zwanziger isn’t alone as most of the restaurants that have remained open for carry-out and delivery are reporting better-than-expected numbers.

