Librarian brings love for soap making to facility

Sun, 12/18/2016 - 5:00am
By: 
Brittany Stange

 New Hampton Public Library Librarian Judy Knoll held a soap making class Tuesday night for the community as a great new skill to learn and a way to pass on her hobby.“One day I was looking on the internet for an alternative to laundry soap because I hate buying it and one thing led to another,” said Knoll. “You know how the Internet works!”Knoll has been making soap for more than 10 years now giving them away as gifts, making them with her grandchildren and making some for her and her husband as well.“We use the oopsies,” said Knoll who uses every last bit of soap she can.She talked about the different kinds of molds she uses, fragrances, oils and more.For the complete story see the 12/16/2016 New Hampton Tribune.

