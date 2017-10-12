Librarians make their case for funding

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors was invaded by librarians at the weekly meeting on Monday.

The librarians, from libraries throughout the county, didn’t tell the supervisors to “hush,” but they did make their case for library funding for fiscal year 2018-19.

“We’ve done some cool things with funds provided by the city and by the county,” said New Hampton librarian Carrie Becker. “Our policy states that our programs should be educational, but also recreational.”

Librarians present at the meeting included Becker, Cathy Humpal from Lawler, LaVonne Harston and Katie Rich from Fredericksburg, and Heather Hackman and Mariellen Dietz from Nashua.

“Your money has gone to great use,” Becker said. “We greatly appreciate every dollar we get.”

Each of the librarians told the supervisors where county money allocated to the libraries had been spent. Becker mentioned many of the programs launched recently in New Hampton, such as the Explorer’s Club — in conjunction with the Carnegie Cultural Center and the ISU extension office — and the monthly “New Hampton Rocks” program, where rocks are painted with artistic messages of kindness and hidden throughout the community.

“Yes, I’ve paid for rocks,” she told the supervisors, who responded with laughter.

