Libraries just want to ‘have fun’ this summer

Summer is in full color at libraries around Chickasaw County as summer reading programs kick off, some this month, some next month, for children and families.

The New Hampton, Fredericksburg, Ionia, Alta Vista, Nashua and Lawler libraries are bursting onto the scene in an array of color after a year with minimal interaction, with the children’s summer reading program theme of “Reading Colors Your World.”

“We want to have fun this year,” said Fredericksburg Children’s Librarian Kayla Wendland. “That’s what we’re mostly focusing on.”

From scavenger hunts, to arts and crafts like tie dye, to random acts of kindness in the community, area libraries have activities for every member of the family to be involved in this summer.

For example, on June 14, the New Hampton Public Library, whose programming was held during the month of June, hosted a “kind bomb the community” activity where families could use pieces of colorful paper and pens to write notes to people in and around the city.

