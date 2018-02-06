Libraries ready for a summer of reading fun

The New Hampton Public Library summer program runs throughout June, offering a reading challenge and programming for all ages.

More than 60 youth are signed up as of May 30, which is a record in Director Carrie Becker’s tenure, which goes back to summer 2016.

Reading logs are available at the library. All reading counts (including reading aloud, being read to and all media, such as graphic novels). Youth participants who read 20 minutes, five times a week can earn a ‘brag tag’ that says “Libraries Rock” and a different tag weekly to add to a necklace or key ring.

— For more on this story, see the June 1 New Hampton Tribune.