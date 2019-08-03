Library celebrates birthday of Dr. Seuss

A birthday celebration brought children and their parents to the Nashua Public Library on Saturday morning during the Read Across America Day in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

The children were able to decorate a book bag to carry their many books and projects they could bring home. There were also games like Seuss ring toss, puzzles, coloring sheets, a Seuss block game and a matching game.

The movie of the Seuss book “Horton Hears a Who” was playing in the background. Children were also encouraged to check out their favorite Seuss books to continue the celebration at home.

— For more on this story, see the March 7 New Hampton Tribune.