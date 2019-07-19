Home / News / Library director hopes animals will inspire reading
One of the most popular summer programs the New Hampton Public Library sponsors each year is the Animal Ambassador Program, put on by the Blank Park Zoo. Emily Link tells the parents and kids in the audience all about the frog she is holding named Louie.

Library director hopes animals will inspire reading

Fri, 07/19/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Lydia Gessner

Did you know that box turtles can live up until their eighties? Or that corn snakes were given their name because of the corn-like pattern on their stomach, not because they like to eat corn? Or did you know that even one snake on a farm can save a farmer $10,000 a year by eating the pests that destroy crops? 

These are only some of the facts that the kids and parents learned who attended the Animal Ambassador program at the community center this past Friday. 

The Animal Ambassador Program is put on by the Blank Park Zoo and is a program the library has brought to town for the past few years. 

