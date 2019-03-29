Home / News / Library has plenty to celebrate as its week nears

Library has plenty to celebrate as its week nears

Fri, 03/29/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Circulation numbers up; National Library Week murder mystery ticket sales going well
By: 
Bob Fenske

Amber Erion gave her young son, Finn, a choice Wednesday morning: Do you want to take a nap or go to story time at the New Hampton Public Library.
“He went and got his coat on,” Amber Erion said, “so obviously, it was an easy decision for him.”
And, in a way, Finn Erion represents a microcosm of what’s happening at the library these days. As the facility gets set to celebrate National Library Week early next month, it is definitely riding a high.
Circulation in the children’s room doubled a year ago, and checkouts in the rest of the library increased, according to Director Carrie Becker, by almost 9 percent.
— For more on this story, see the March 29 New Hampton Tribune.

