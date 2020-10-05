Library to increase curbside pickup

The advice from the State Library Board was to remain closed, and the New Hampton Public Library Board took it.

Library Board members last Wednesday voted to keep the library closed to the public until June 1, although it was also decided to increase public access to library materials by expanding curbside pickup to five days a week.

“We’ve had an unbelievable response to the pickup,” Library Director Carrie Becker said of the program started last month in which patrons could call the library, make an order and pick up their books outside the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. “I mean it’s been overwhelming but in a very good way.”

