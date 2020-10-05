Home / News / Library to increase curbside pickup

Library to increase curbside pickup

Sun, 05/10/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Library Board decides to keep facility closed until June 1 but allow pickup five days a week
By: 
Bob Fenske

The advice from the State Library Board was to remain closed, and the New Hampton Public Library Board took it.

Library Board members last Wednesday voted to keep the library closed to the public until June 1, although it was also decided to increase public access to library materials by expanding curbside pickup to five days a week.

“We’ve had an unbelievable response to the pickup,” Library Director Carrie Becker said of the program started last month in which patrons could call the library, make an order and pick up their books outside the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. “I mean it’s been overwhelming but in a very good way.”

For more on this story see the May 5 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here