The Science Center of Iowa’s Rena Parker shows children how NASA uses liquid nitrogen to test the safety of its space suits.

Library may go back to June for reading program

Tue, 08/06/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
After slow start, annual program for children ends on a high note
By: 
Bob Fenske

Carrie Becker doesn’t have any regrets about moving New Hampton Public Library’s summer reading program to July this year.

But the library director said the annual program designed to keep children reading during their vacations may not stay in July for long.

“We didn’t get quite the numbers we were hoping for,” Becker said. “We still had a very good year, don’t get me wrong, but we had more kids in June last year than we did in July this year.”

For more on this story see the August 6 Tribune.

