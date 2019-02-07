Library ready to have a lot of fun

Fun is the name of the game when it comes to the New Hampton Public Library’s summer reading program, but there’s a higher purpose to the program that held its kickoff this past Thursday.

“Teachers will definitely back me up on this,” Library Director Carrie Becker said, “but it’s extremely important for young readers to read during the summer. Kids who don’t read at all in the summer back slide a little … and then we have to play catch-up in the fall.”

And while there are plenty of fun things involved with this year’s program, “A Universe of Stories,” Becker said those fun activities are geared towards getting children interested in picking up a book or, for younger kids, being read to for at least a 100 minutes a week.

