Library teams up with Art Center for class

The New Hampton Public Library teamed up with the Plum Creek Art Center in Fredericksburg to hold a free painting class.On Tuesday night, ladies gathered to create a beautiful poppy painting.Each participant was able to choose their own colors to make their painting unique.Art instructors Cheryl Mulder and Joan Schultz were on hand to help painting participants along the way.The Plum Creek Art Center is getting closer to having their expansion project completed which gives them more room on the back of their building to hold larger classes.The art center will hold a Family Kite Making class on May 7, a Slush and Brush class of creating your own initial on May 9 and A Paint For Plum Creek Class on May 16. For more information visit their Facebook page.