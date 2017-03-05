Home / News / Library teams up with Art Center for class

Library teams up with Art Center for class

Wed, 05/03/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
By: 
Brittany Stange

The New Hampton Public Library teamed up with the Plum Creek Art Center in Fredericksburg to hold a free painting class.On Tuesday night, ladies gathered to create a beautiful poppy painting.Each participant was able to choose their own colors to make their painting unique.Art instructors Cheryl Mulder and Joan Schultz were on hand to help painting participants along the way.The Plum Creek Art Center is getting closer to having their expansion project completed which gives them more room on the back of their building to hold larger classes.The art center will hold a Family Kite Making class on May 7, a Slush and Brush class of creating your own initial on May 9 and A Paint For Plum Creek Class on May 16. For more information visit their Facebook page.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here