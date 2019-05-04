Library will be the place to be during its week

The Nashua Public Library has several activities planned for National Library Week which will be April 6-April 13.

The theme this year is, “Libraries equal strong communities,” and Director Heather Hackman says library use is growing thanks to programming.

“Our overall circulation is up 46 percent over last year, and visitor usage is also up,” Hackman said. “This is because of programs and events that have brought people from all over the community, county, and state into our library.

“Libraries mean so many things to so many people: they provide free access to media, provide programs, workshops, events, and strengthen their communities through education and lifelong learning,” Hackman said.

“No matter your connection to your local library, National Library Week is a chance to show your appreciation,” Hackman said, and encouraged visitors to “check out what is new, what programs we are offering, or check out a new book or movie that you have been itching to get to.”

Coloring contest entries are due this Saturday. Stop into the library for a sheet to color and return by then for a chance to win a free book. Winners will be announced by age group — Pre-K, grades K-2, grades 3-5, grades 6-8, grades 9-12 and adults — on Monday, April 15.

All-week activities include: ...

