Six remarkable people — (from left) Cecilia Malinowski, Lynn and Dee Boeding, Bob Denner, Matt Malinowski and Roxy Denner – pose for a photo after the three couples met for the first time in October.

Life changing donations

Mon, 01/20/2020 - 2:24pm Bob Fenske
What started as a donation to a brother becomes so much more for Dee Boeding
By: 
Bob Fenske

There’s a moment as Dee Boeding shares the saga when she must pause, and during that instant, it’s no longer January 2020 but instead it’s Oct. 8, 2019.

It was on that morning in a hospital conference room in Des Moines when Boeding met the life of the woman she saved, and her brother, Bob Denner, met the man who gave him a chance at a new life.

“I don’t know … how to quite explain it,” Boeding said, groping for the right words and fighting back the emotions, “but it is a moment in my life I will never forget. To meet her and her husband, to see what kind of good people they were … even now, it still gets to me.”

For more on this story see the January 21 Tribune.

