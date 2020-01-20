Life changing donations

There’s a moment as Dee Boeding shares the saga when she must pause, and during that instant, it’s no longer January 2020 but instead it’s Oct. 8, 2019.

It was on that morning in a hospital conference room in Des Moines when Boeding met the life of the woman she saved, and her brother, Bob Denner, met the man who gave him a chance at a new life.

“I don’t know … how to quite explain it,” Boeding said, groping for the right words and fighting back the emotions, “but it is a moment in my life I will never forget. To meet her and her husband, to see what kind of good people they were … even now, it still gets to me.”

