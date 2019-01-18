Home / News / A life well-lived

A life well-lived

Fri, 01/18/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Caleb Ulrichs made lasting impression on those who knew him
By: 
Bob Fenske and Jennifer Lantz

Caleb Ulrichs was one of those kids who was impossible not to like.
He moved through social circles — be it the jocks, the musicians, the group where no one belonged — with ease, and maybe the way he was so inclusive made Sunday such a tough day in the Nashua-Plainfield community and beyond.
He was 18 when he passed away Sunday after a valiant six-month fight against leukemia, but the imprint he left will remain for a long time.
He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Tori, and a younger brother, Keegan, yet he’s also survived by a community that embraced his fight against leukemia and made it their own.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 17 Nashua Reporter and Jan. 18 New Hampton Tribune.

