A life well-lived

Caleb Ulrichs was one of those kids who was impossible not to like.

He moved through social circles — be it the jocks, the musicians, the group where no one belonged — with ease, and maybe the way he was so inclusive made Sunday such a tough day in the Nashua-Plainfield community and beyond.

He was 18 when he passed away Sunday after a valiant six-month fight against leukemia, but the imprint he left will remain for a long time.

He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Tori, and a younger brother, Keegan, yet he’s also survived by a community that embraced his fight against leukemia and made it their own.

