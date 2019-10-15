Light Plant ‘election’ not so easy

A New Hampton resident made a pitch last week to the City Council to have members of the New Hampton Light Plant Board elected, rather than appointed, but he may have to first lobby the Iowa Legislature to change state law.

Larry Throndson, a former member of the Light Plant Board, last Monday night asked council members to consider his proposal and offered to serve on a committee to study the idea.

“I think it’s no secret that the Light Plant, the board and the utility, have evolved since it first started,” Throndson said. “This is not any attack on any of the board members … I just don’t think the accountability is as strong when they’re appointed.”

For more on this story see the October 15 Tribune.