Light Plant moves fiber ahead

It took a while last Monday night, but two boards made up of the same members approved issuing bonds totaling $22.65 million for improvements to the city’s electrical system and the start-up of a municipal-owned telecommunications utility.

The New Hampton Light Plant Board approved issuing $14.75 million to provide “improvements and extensions to” the utility after a contentious but respectful public hearing.

After the Light Plant Board adjourned its meeting, the same members reconvened as the Telecommunications Board held two public hearings and approved two separate bond sales — one for $4.9 million; the other for $3 million — to start-up the utility that will offer internet, cable television and phone services.

