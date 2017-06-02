Light Plant takes next step on broadband

The New Hampton Light Plant Board last week took a step toward a project that would lead to it offering community wide broadband.But one board member said he will closely watch the results of the bond referendum New Hampton Community Schools residents are voting on today [Tuesday].“I’m comfortable with this because we’re not putting out a lot of money yet,” Grant Anderson said, “but before we invest millions of dollars, I really want to see our community invest in itself as well.”The board voted unanimously to adopt language to solicit a consulting engineer for the possible project.Light Plant General Manager Brian Quirk initially proposed the project a couple of years ago, and board members have studied the idea that would lead to the utility offering internet, cable television and phone services.For the complete story see the 2/7/2017 New Hampton Tribune.