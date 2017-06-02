Home / News / Light Plant takes next step on broadband

Light Plant takes next step on broadband

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Board approves process to find consulting engineer for project
By: 
Bob Fenske

The New Hampton Light Plant Board last week took a step toward a project that would lead to it offering community wide broadband.But one board member said he will closely watch the results of the bond referendum New Hampton Community Schools residents are voting on today [Tuesday].“I’m comfortable with this because we’re not putting out a lot of money yet,” Grant Anderson said, “but before we invest millions of dollars, I really want to see our community invest in itself as well.”The board voted unanimously to adopt language to solicit a consulting engineer for the possible project.Light Plant General Manager Brian Quirk initially proposed the project a couple of years ago, and board members have studied the idea that would lead to the utility offering internet, cable television and phone services.For the complete story see the 2/7/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here