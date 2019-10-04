Light Plant toots its own horn

The rumblings are out there when it comes to power companies; after all, another power company has proposed a 24 percent rate increase to its customers and a group is taking aim at municipal utilities that are seeking to add telecommunications to their offerings.

But New Hampton Light Plant General Manager Brian Quirk has a quick answer for those who are questioning the viability of “municipals.”

And it basically comes down to this: Look at municipals’ proven track records.

“It is a little frustrating because we’re not raising rates 24 percent,” he said, “and we’re doing our due diligence when it comes to telecommunications. There’s a group out there that is going after municipals, and the fact is they’re just wrong.”

— For more on this story, see the April 9 New Hampton Tribune.