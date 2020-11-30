Lighting up the park

We’ll fess up right away and tell you that we didn’t take any kind of scientific poll as we walked around Mikkelson Park on Saturday night.

But anecdotally, we’ll tell you right now: This year’s Little Light of Mine opened to rave reviews.

Seriously, here’s what we overheard in just a span of a few minutes:

“This is the bestest light display ever” … “Wow” … “I like that one best; no, I like that one best” … “Oh man, that band shell is so cool.”

Look, we could go on and on, but the Little Light of Mine Committee needs to take a bow and deserves a community’s gratitude for the 2020 version. Committee members promised that it would be bigger and better, but we had no idea it would be this big and this good.

“We have somewhere in the neighborhood of 22 more displays than we did last year,” committee member Lisa Pool said, “and we feel like it’s our best one yet.”

Little Light of Mine was originally started by the Lee and Lisa Pool family, who wanted to decorate a memorial bench for their son whom they had lost in an accident. It has now grown to involve the whole community. Businesses, groups, organizations and additional memorials to remember loved ones that are no longer with us.

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 1 Tribune