Limestone resurfacing will cost county $1.3 M

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors approved splitting limestone gravel road resurfacing bids for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, between two vendors for the four quadrants of the county.

Paul Niemann Construction Co. of Sumner had the low bid on quadrant one (the southeast) at $12.09 a ton, totaling $330,552.69 for 27,341 tons.

Bruening Rock Products of Decorah had the low bids on the remaining three quadrants. Its winning bids were $12.139 a ton for quadrant two (northeast), totaling $298,643.68 for 24,602 tons; $13.189 a ton for quadrant three (northwest) totaling $358,371.51 for 27,172 tons; and $12.899 a ton for quadrant four (southwest including Nashua) totaling $312,078.41 for 24,194 tons.

These fiscal 2020 figures total some $1.299 million, down some $176,000 from this 2019 fiscal year, and this fits well within the 2020 budget.

“Those are good prices from my budget standpoint,” County Engineer Dusten Rolando said.

