Lined up to see Santa

New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer was wondering if the line was ever going to “go down” during Breakfast with Santa Saturday morning.

It didn’t; in fact, Santa had to work a little overtime as almost 400 people attended the annual event that his department and the New Hampton Education Association sponsored.

“It was absolutely crazy,” Kramer said, “and I’m pretty sure we’ve never had a year quite like this one. We ran out of goody bags, and I don’t know if we could have squeezed out two or three more breakfasts — we were literally down to our last eggs and sausages.”

And the families that took part in the annual event brought in a ton of food for the Chickasaw Food Pantry in exchange for a tasty breakfast, a visit with Santa and a horse-drawn sleigh ride, which was provided courtesy of Scott Kurtenbach.

The turnout, though, was what Kramer will always remember about the 2017 edition of Breakfast with Santa.

“We’ve had good crowds before,” he said, “but this was just something else. It kept us hopping.”

