Home / News / Lined up to see Santa

Lined up to see Santa

Thu, 12/14/2017 - 6:56pm Bob Fenske
Breakfast with Santa draws a record crowd
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer was wondering if the line was ever going to “go down” during Breakfast with Santa Saturday morning.

It didn’t; in fact, Santa had to work a little overtime as almost 400 people attended the annual event that his department and the New Hampton Education Association sponsored.

“It was absolutely crazy,” Kramer said, “and I’m pretty sure we’ve never had a year quite like this one. We ran out of goody bags, and I don’t know if we could have squeezed out two or three more breakfasts — we were literally down to our last eggs and sausages.”

And the families that took part in the annual event brought in a ton of food for the Chickasaw Food Pantry in exchange for a tasty breakfast, a visit with Santa and a horse-drawn sleigh ride, which was provided courtesy of Scott Kurtenbach.

The turnout, though, was what Kramer will always remember about the 2017 edition of Breakfast with Santa.

“We’ve had good crowds before,” he said, “but this was just something else. It kept us hopping.”

 

For more of this article, see Tuesday's Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here