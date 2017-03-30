Lions fish fry helps club support area residents, groups

The Nashua-Plainfield Lions Club members have been busy ahead of time selling tickets for their annual fish fry which was held on Friday evening at the Nashua Town and Country Club.The club members fried 640 pounds of fish and brought in homemade desserts for the event.“Have to raise money to give money,” said President Sandy Moses when asked why the club conducted the annual event.The money raised benefits the Lions’ scholarship fund, Water Over the Dam Days and Plainfield Days, just to name a few.The members had many come out to show their support on Friday evening along with over 200 takeout orders. Even with the extra 80 more pounds of fish ordered for this event, the members ran out of fish around 7 p.m.The Nashua-Plainfield Boy Scouts helped serve at the fish fry again this year. Tyler Lantz, Caleb Winters, Levi Williamson, Tyler Anderson, Bryce Anderson and Landon Williamson helped set up and clean tables for the club.The group is also currently working on a Pampered Chef fundraiser which is online. All proceeds will go to the club and every show which is booked the club will receive $20. This fundraiser will be going on until the end of the month so anyone can go on the Nashua-Plainfield Lions Club Facebook page or contact Moses.For the complete story see the 3/30/2017 Nashua Reporter.