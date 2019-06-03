Lions gearing up for one of its biggest fundraisers

Randy Nosbisch admits that he and his fellow New Hampton Lions Club members are “scrambling” just a little bit more this year when it comes to the organization’s annual Pancake and French Toast Breakfast.

After all, as Nosbisch put it, “this was Tom’s baby.”

Tom is Tom Soenen, the Lions Club member who did a lot of the “leg work” for the breakfast and who passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 21 at the age of 65.

— For more on this story, see the March 5 New Hampton Tribune.