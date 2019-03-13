Lions pull off another winner with breakfast

Randy Nosbisch couldn’t help but chuckle when the New Hampton Lions Club president was asked how Sunday’s Pancake and French Toast Breakfast went.

“Well, the good news is that we never really change jobs with this,” he said, “so we pretty much know what we’re doing. If you made pancakes last year, you make them this year. If you’re a coffee pourer, that’s what you do. Once you get a job, you have it for life it seems.”

And while attendance was slightly down — blame Old Man Winter — the Lions served about 900 people and raised thousands of dollars for various local projects and scholarships.

