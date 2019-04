There were plenty of fish at the Nashua Town and Country Club on Friday evening [April 12] at the Nashua-Plainfield Lions Club’s Annual Fish Fry.

It took four fryers to cook the 660 pounds of fish, and the club ordered 20 more pounds this year to make sure they had enough to serve the more than 600 hungry citizens who attended.

— For more on this story, see the April 18 Nashua Reporter.