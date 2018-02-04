Lions serve up fish, yard dice ahead of dicey weather

The calendar says spring is here, and even the snow, ice and sleet in the forecast did not deter the Nashua-Plainfield Lions Club from holding its biannual fish fry.

Fish, desserts and Yahtzee-style yard dice; what more was needed for a fun Friday evening out? The Nashua-Plainfield Lions members were busy frying 640 pounds of Alaska pollack and proud to show their new members of the group the tricks and traditions that go along with the fish fry.

— Read more of this story in the March 29 Nashua Reporter.