Little Brown Church holds 66th annual reunion

Thu, 08/09/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Renewing your relationship on a daily basis is an important part of a long healthy marriage. There were many couples at the Little Brown Church this weekend who agreed with Pastor Drew McHolm during his first message after starting on Monday on a temporary basis.
The Little Brown Church held their 66th annual Marriage Reunion over the weekend and over 100 couples showed up to renew their vows, listen to great musical talent and remember that special day when they themselves were married at the Little Brown Church.
