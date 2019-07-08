Home / News / Little Brown Church holds marriage reunion
Cindy and Mory Bandel, who have been married for 30 years, ring the bell to start the Little Brown Church’s annual Marriage Reunion.

Little Brown Church holds marriage reunion

Wed, 08/07/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Forgiveness, attitude, incentive, trust and happiness equals FAITH and is the key to a happy marriage was the message of the annual Marriage Reunion at the Little Brown Church this past weekend.

Keeping the love alive was the message from Pastor Drew McHolm at the historic Little Brown Church during their 67th annual reunion that also included the traditional renewal of vows weekend. 

The weekend event started on Saturday evening with the Pastor’s Reception and continued on Sunday with pre-service donuts and coffee during registration, picnic style lunch, music, prizes and fun for all ages.

For more on this story see the August 6 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

