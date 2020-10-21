Home / News / A little different Halloween

A little different Halloween

Wed, 10/21/2020 - 3:10pm Bob Fenske
Parade virus casualty, but virtual costume contest, trick-or-treating on tap
Bob Fenske

New Hampton Parks and Recreation Program Director Tara Hackman loves the Halloween Parade her department and New Horizons-Chamber put on every year.

But she’s also the mother of two young children.

“If you look at the pictures of our past Halloween Parades,” she said, “you know it’s dang near impossible to social distance. As much as we’d love to have the parade this year, we also know the smart thing is to not have it. We have our kids in school, and we want to keep them there.”

So COVID-19 has claimed yet another popular New Hampton event, but it doesn’t mean Parks and Recreation and the chamber have given up on Halloween, which this year falls on a Saturday.

Instead of judging costumes in person, they’ll do so virtually.

As far as trick-or-treating goes, it will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Halloween.

New Hampton Tribune

121 West Main Street
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111

