Little Light of Mine is already gearing up for Christmas

The 2018 Christmas season may be almost 11 months away, but the members of the Little Light of Mine Committee are already planning for a much bigger and better lighting display.

Not that 2017 was bad by any means, but it was just a start.

“We were kind of blown away with the support we received,” said Lisa Pool, who headed up the committee that put up the lighting display in MIkkelson Park for the first time this past holiday season. “The donations we received, the sponsorships we received, the community support … it was just amazing.”

But after having 23 lighting displays in 2017, Pool and her fellow committee members are hoping to double the size of the “show” next year.

The committee received a $4,000 grant from the New Hampton Hotel-Motel Tax Committee and is beginning to collect donations from businesses and individuals.

Pool said she hopes the committee can attract 20 more sponsors to set up lighting displays in the park, and she said the committee will also expand its lighting display near the band shell.

For more of this article, see Tuesday's Tribune.