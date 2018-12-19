Home / News / Little Light of Mine continues to shine at Mikkelson

Little Light of Mine continues to shine at Mikkelson

Wed, 12/19/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Annual holiday light display will continue through Jan. 1
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Even if the winter wonderland has refused to stick around owing to above-freezing temperatures, the lights continue to shine for Little Light of Mine at Mikkelson Park with a special event coming up Friday.
Volunteers with Spay and Neuter All Pets (SNAP) of Chickasaw County will be out Friday, Dec. 21 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. selling popcorn balls and dog treats at the park, with all donations benefiting the local organization.
Displays community sponsors have set up around the park’s circle drive will remain lighted every evening from 5:30 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
— For more on this story, see the Dec. 18 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

