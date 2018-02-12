'Littles' wait listed in all school districts

Saturday marks five months since Big Brothers Big Sisters of Chickasaw County has been matching “bigs” or mentors to “littles” or mentees, and so far, nine pairs have been matched.

More mentors are needed since littles are wait-listed in all school districts, said New Hampton-based Program Manager Sara Noehl.

Dianne Quinn volunteers on the BBBS of Chickasaw County Advisory Council, as she did when it was Star Mentoring.

— For more on this story, see the Nov. 30 New Hampton Tribune.