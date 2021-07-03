Live and in concert

The advantages of being a small school? Turkey Valley was able to distance its entire concert band — 16 members strong — when the school held its POPS Concert last Thursday.

Choir members also performed, but with face masks on, guidelines didn’t require distancing. Save for the percussion section, face masks are problematic in band.

“We went by the guidelines set by the high school music association,” said instrumental director Melissa Meyer. “We tried to keep at least five feet between kids, we had covers for all the instruments but the flutes and the staggered times helped too.”

Vocal and band members grades 7-8 performed at 6:30, with the high school groups started at 7:30. An art display in the lobby entertained those staying for both sessions.

“Since we are a smaller school, we were able to have a full audience,” said Meyer. “After our virtual performance at Christmas, [vocal instructor] Alex [Gisleson] and I talked about trying to shoot for an in-person concert in February. Sometimes this is the toughest concert to pull off, we don’t start on the music until after Christmas.”

Photos of the event may be found in the March 2 Tribune.