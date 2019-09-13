Home / News / Living the dream in Northeast Iowa
The Rosonke family — Chelsi, Austyn and Ben — pose for a picture at their rural home.

Living the dream in Northeast Iowa

Fri, 09/13/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Transplanted Coloradoan loves job as welder, owning custom metal creations business
By: 
Bob Fenske

Chelsi Rosonke took a shop class back in her high school days in Colorado, and she found her calling.

“We did some welding, and honestly, I was hooked,” she said with a smile. “Around here, you don’t see a lot of women welders, but it’s really not as uncommon as you think. I’m really glad I do what I do. I’m glad I took that class.”

But the rural New Hampton resident is more than just a welder at Omega Machine Tool Inc.; she’s also a business owner as she and her husband, Ben, own and operate Full River Fabrication that makes custom metal creations.

For more on this story see the September 10 Tribune.

