Living the dream in Northeast Iowa

Chelsi Rosonke took a shop class back in her high school days in Colorado, and she found her calling.

“We did some welding, and honestly, I was hooked,” she said with a smile. “Around here, you don’t see a lot of women welders, but it’s really not as uncommon as you think. I’m really glad I do what I do. I’m glad I took that class.”

But the rural New Hampton resident is more than just a welder at Omega Machine Tool Inc.; she’s also a business owner as she and her husband, Ben, own and operate Full River Fabrication that makes custom metal creations.

