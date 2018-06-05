Home / News / Local artist shines at Plum Creek Festival

Local artist shines at Plum Creek Festival

Sun, 05/06/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Drawing someone else’s memory would be the hardest thing this local artist has ever done, but it was completely worth it when he saw his client’s reaction to the finished product.
Local artist Nic Sinnwell was recently a vendor at the Plum Creek Art Festival in Fredericksburg where he displayed and sold his artwork. He had portraits of a soldier hugging his child after the “Minnesota Miracle,” a desperation pass on the final play of the NFL playoff game in which the Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints.
This Nashua-Plainfield graduate started when he was around 4 years old.
— For more on this story, see the May 3 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here