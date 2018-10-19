Home / News / Local farmer touts pork anywhere, everywhere

Local farmer touts pork anywhere, everywhere

Fri, 10/19/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
America’s Pig Farmer of the Year makes it his mission to promote the benefits of pork products
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Local restaurateurs, take note.
Leon Sheets is “a pretty big fan of a good pork tenderloin.”
He was excited last Thursday because Friday was the release date of this year’s Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin award. Even though it went to a southeast Iowa restaurant, some remarkable tenderloins have been noted in the greater Chickasaw County area.
— For more on this story, see the Oct. 16 New Hampton Tribune.

