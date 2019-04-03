Local grad among first to receive new scholarship from NICC

New Hampton High School Class of 2018 member Kody Bill is among 25 recent high school graduates who compose the first cohort of Northeast Iowa Community College Opportunity Scholarship recipients selected this year.

The Opportunity Scholarship awards $1,000 to one nominated senior from 28 area high schools. Student recipients have a demonstrated passion and interest for a career and technical program, or transferable degree, and selected NICC to begin their postsecondary education.

“I’ve been into cars and auto repair since I was a little kid,” Bill said.

— For more on this story, see the March 1 New Hampton Tribune.