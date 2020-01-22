Local group turns attention to vaping, drugs, mental health
Vaping, drug use, and mental health issues have become even more significant problems in this community and county in recent years, especially in the area of young people.
Chickasaw Connections, a local group made up of individuals dedicated to promoting healthy choices and lifestyle for area residents, has decided to take action against these issues, hosting a forum similar to the one they put on in Fredericksburg in December, but this time in New Hampton.
The event will take place this Friday and be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the New Hampton Middle and High Schools’ shared Commons Area.
