Logan’s Law sails through Iowa House

Hickory Park restaurant in Ames is famous for it’s expansive menu, which includes an array of hickory-smoked meats.

And according to the Luft family from Charles City, it’s also a great place to celebrate on the way home from Des Moines, after earning a big win in the state Legislature.

“Today is a great day,” said Wendy Luft.

The celebratory meal was appropriate after the Iowa House on Tuesday unanimously approved legislation to require the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to allow an organ donor sticker on state hunting and fishing licenses, similar to those available on Iowa driver’s licenses.

The vote was 98-0 in favor, with two members absent. After what is expected to be a routine vote in the Senate on an amendment, the bill will go to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her signature.

The proposal is named Logan’s Law, in honor of Logan Luft, who was 15 years old when he died from injuries after an ATV accident in July 2017.

