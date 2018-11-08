Home / News / At long last, church has a home

At long last, church has a home

Sat, 08/11/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Prairie Lakes will hold first Sunday service at church on Aug. 19
By: 
Bob Fenske
“We had to remind ourselves that it would be in God’s time, not ours. And God, like He always does, provided what we needed.” — Cory Orr, Prairie Lakes pastor

One final Sunday of “setting up” and “tearing down” remains for the folks at Prairie Lakes Church, and Pastor Cory Orr couldn’t be happier.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Orr said. “When you think about it, it’s been more than three years that we’ve set up and tore down at the Chickasaw Event Center [CEC], and to finally have our own place, well, it’s pretty nice.”
So this Sunday, Prairie Lakes will worship one final time at the center, and on Aug. 19,  members will gather in their new church.
And the odyssey that began three years ago will finally come to an end.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 10 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here