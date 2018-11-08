At long last, church has a home

One final Sunday of “setting up” and “tearing down” remains for the folks at Prairie Lakes Church, and Pastor Cory Orr couldn’t be happier.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Orr said. “When you think about it, it’s been more than three years that we’ve set up and tore down at the Chickasaw Event Center [CEC], and to finally have our own place, well, it’s pretty nice.”

So this Sunday, Prairie Lakes will worship one final time at the center, and on Aug. 19, members will gather in their new church.

And the odyssey that began three years ago will finally come to an end.

